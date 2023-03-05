Fire crews have been battling a commercial property fire in South Auckland overnight after a suspected botched ram-raid.
The incident involved a vehicle that appeared to have been reversed into the roller garage-style doors at a motorcycle shop in Otara.
Photos from the scene show the vehicle completely destroyed by fire. A firefighter can be seen blasting water onto the front of the building, which has also suffered damage from the fire and the vehicle.
A witness told the Herald firefighters attacked the blaze from the inside, while an engine ladder was used to fight the fire from the outside.
The vehicle appeared to have been backed into the main entrance doors of Southmade Motorcycles, the witness said.
A Northern Fire communications spokeswoman said about six fire engines were sent to the scene, as well as two support vehicles.