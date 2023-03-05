Fire crews fight overnight blaze at South Auckland commercial property. Video / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews have been battling a commercial property fire in South Auckland overnight after a suspected botched ram-raid.

The incident involved a vehicle that appeared to have been reversed into the roller garage-style doors at a motorcycle shop in Otara.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle completely destroyed by fire. A firefighter can be seen blasting water onto the front of the building, which has also suffered damage from the fire and the vehicle.

A witness told the Herald firefighters attacked the blaze from the inside, while an engine ladder was used to fight the fire from the outside.

A firefighter blasts water onto a commercial property in Otara early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle appeared to have been backed into the main entrance doors of Southmade Motorcycles, the witness said.

A Northern Fire communications spokeswoman said about six fire engines were sent to the scene, as well as two support vehicles.







