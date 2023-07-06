Firefighters at the scene of a large blaze at a property on View Rd, in Henderson, West Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews in West Auckland were kept busy overnight, after a large fire broke out at a property in the suburb of Henderson.

Emergency services were called to View Rd about 2am after reports of a blaze in the area.

Northern fire communications said the fire reached a second alarm status.

Firefighters and several fire trucks could be seen outside a block of buildings - which is next-door to a funeral home.

Up to eight fire trucks were sent to the incident and the blaze was brought under control and eventually put out.

It is not yet known whether any injuries have been reported.