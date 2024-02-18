Homes evacuated as fire crews battle large vegetation blaze in North Canterbury

Homes have been evacuated as firefighters battle a large vegetation fire near Waipara tonight. Photo / George Heard

Houses in North Canterbury are being evacuated as fire crews battle a large “fast moving” vegetation blaze tonight.

Emergency services were called to Waikari Valley Rd in the Hurunui district shortly after 8pm to a fire that was moving through gorse and scrub valley.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said residents along Shell Rock Rd were being evacuated as a precaution.

“Fifteen crews, alongside a bulldozer, are now fighting the fire, which is moving through difficult terrain,” they said.

There is currently no threat to any structures.

A nearby resident told Chris Lynch Media they could see the fire moving “very fast” and added it was “quite scary”.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Waipara Hall.

An NZME photographer said the fire glow could be seen from as far away as Amberley.

Fenz has asked the public to avoid the area.

Fire crews from Waikari, Hurunui, Scargill, Hawarden, Waipara, Culverden, Amberley and Rangiora stations are responding.

The town of Waikari has reportedly had its power disconnected as a precaution.

