Two fire trucks and a water tanker are in attendance “working to extinguish” the blaze. Photo / Chris Bradley

Fire crews are battling a large car fire on the Waikato Expressway tonight.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) received calls about a “well involved” car fire on State Highway 1 at 9.10pm.

Two fire trucks and a water tanker are in attendance "working to extinguish" the blaze.

A passer-by told the Herald the fire was just south of Hampton Downs heading southbound.

Fenz said there was no indication that any people were inside the car at the time the fire started.