Fire crews battling large blaze in central Christchurch

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in Fitzgerald Ave in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Jess McCarthy

Firefighters have been called to huge building fire in central Christchurch early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Fitz Sports Bar, on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Cashel St, after reports of a blaze about 5am.

Four fire crews are at the scene.

The building was well involved when crews arrived, authorities say, and is sending smoke across the city business district.

FITZGERALD AVE/CASHEL ST - 6L:10 AM FRI, 9 OCT

A fire has CLOSED Fitzgerald Ave northbound from Lichfield St. Cashel St is also closed to traffic mid block from Barbadoes St. Fitzgerald Ave is OPEN to traffic heading south. Please avoid these routes until clear. ^SM pic.twitter.com/cTCJUXKOHv — TFC (@TransportChCh) October 8, 2020

NewstalkZB reporter Jess McCarthy said the blaze appeared to be under control by about 6am.

"One of the fire trucks does have its crane arm up, so potentially it was shooting water down on to the roof," she said.

"It is smoking upwards. There are not actually any signs of flames."

Motorists in the area are being told that the section of Fitzgerald Avenue northbound, from Lichfield St, has been closed off as a result.

Cashel St is also closed to traffic mid-block from Barbadoes St.

Transport for Christchurch issued an alert via its social media channels saying Fitzgerald Ave is, however, open to traffic heading south.

"Please avoid these routes until clear," the alert said.