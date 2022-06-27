Firefighters are battling a huge fire at an industrial building in Penrose. Video / Hayden Woodward

Residents in and around Penrose and parts of South Auckland are being told to keep their windows closed after a large fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters have been battling the huge blaze at an industrial building on Neilson St, in Penrose, since about 2am.

A witness at the scene described massive explosions coming from the inferno as the large building was engulfed in flames.

"There were multiple explosions - up to 10 booms going off," he said.

Residents of Onehunga, Mangere Bridge and Favona in Auckland have been advised to keep their windows closed. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the building as massive flames lit up the area.

Firefighters could be seen on a nearby truck with a crane and dousing the fire from above.

Locals warned to shut windows and remain indoors

Fire and Emergency crews at the scene issued the warning to locals to keep their windows closed and to stay indoors, if possible, due to the potentially toxic smoke that has been carried by the wind over several suburbs.

There are 20 fire trucks - including aerial crews - and more than 100 firefighters involved in containing and extinguishing the fire.

Incident Controller Brad Mosby, of Counties Manukau, said firefighters had done well to control the fire, but there were unknown substances in the building creating a potentially toxic smoke plume.

The Neilson St area of Penrose is closed as firefighters battle the huge industrial blaze. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Our firefighters did a really good job to contain the fire spread in the building.

"To start with, the smoke was going straight up. But the wind is now taking it across Onehunga, Māngere Bridge and Favona - so we're asking residents to keep their windows shut and stay inside if possible this morning.

"We would also advise people to stay away from the Neilson St area of Penrose."

Fire crews remain at the scene and a further update will be provided at 7am.