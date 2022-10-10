Fire crews in southern Wairarapa are responding to a number of buildings, including houses and barns, on fire early this morning.

Fire and Emergency crews are responding to the incident after reports of several buildings ablaze on Wards Line, Morison Bush in Greytown, shortly before 4am.

Three homes and at least one barn are affected at two locations on the same road.

A smoke alarm woke one family, TVNZ reported.

When fire crews arrived, they realised other homes were on fire on the same street - and raised the situation to a fourth alarm.

Up to eight fire engines and three tankers are at the scene as well as other support vehicles.

There are no reported injuries at this stage.