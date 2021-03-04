Fire crews battle Whakatāne house blaze during tsunami evacuation

House fire in Whakatāne. Photo / Andrew Warner

A house fire near Whakatane High School is now under control.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received upwards of 30 calls from the public about the blaze on a property near Goulstone Rd around 10.45am.

Three fire crews attended and arrived to the house well-ablaze, a spokesman for the service said.

The fire has since been brought under control and there are no reports of injuries or anyone missing.

The fire happened as many in the town were evacuating due to tsunami warnings for Bay of Plenty and much of the North Island.