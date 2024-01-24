Fire crews battle two-storey Hastings house fire

Fire crews battled a 2-storey house fire in Hastings on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fire is understood to have gutted much of the top-floor of a prominent, two-storey Hastings house on one of the city’s major thoroughfares.

The fire off Maraekakaho Rd, between Gordon Rd and Oliphant St, was reported at 3.50pm, and firefighters said the upper storey was “well-involved” in fire when the first truck arrived from the Hastings Fire Station, also in Maraekakaho Rd.

Two crews fought the flames and the fire was soon under control, with one crew remaining at the scene about 5.30pm. The cause was unexplained and a Fire and Emergency NZ investigator was at the scene, a spokesman said.

More to come