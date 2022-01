Police media spokesperson said the fire was in a building fire on Chambers St in Tokoroa. Photo / John van de Venn

Police media spokesperson said the fire was in a building fire on Chambers St in Tokoroa. Photo / John van de Venn

Fire crews in Tokoroa are battling a large fire at an engineering building.

Crew were called at 5.45pm and six appliances, including an aerial appliance, were sent.

The building, 12m by 15m in size, was "well involved". Photo / John van de Venn

The 12m by 15m building was well alight, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A police media spokesperson said the building was on Chambers St, Tokoroa, and police are helping keep traffic and onlookers away.