Fire and Emergency are on site. Photo / File / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency are on site. Photo / File / Bevan Conley

Fire crews are fighting a house fire in the Wellington suburb of Titahi Bay.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton told the Herald they were called to the blaze at 7.40am on Tuesday, where they found the house "well-involved".

Three trucks are on-site battling the flames, and Dalton says although the fire has been contained it's not yet extinguished.

He could not confirm if anyone was inside the property.