Fire crews battle fire at Christchurch wastewater treatment plant

Fire and Emergency said the fire in Bromley was reported just before 3.10pm. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Black smoke can be seen billowing over Christchurch's eastern suburbs as fire crews attend a fire at the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant.

Fire and Emergency said the fire in Bromley was reported just before 3.10pm. Currently there are eight fire crews at the scene.

The thick smoke is visible around the city, and people downwind are being encouraged to keep doors and windows closed.

Residents living downwind from the scene are encouraged to keep doors and windows close

People are also being asked to stay away from the area.

The Christchurch City Council says contractors had been working on the roof when the fire broke out.

It says both trickling filter roofs have collapsed. No one was injured and the site is being evacuated.

One local said he stepped outside to go to work and saw a "massive plume of black smoke".

"It's bloody weird eh," he said.

He didn't hear any explosion.

The treatment plant backs on to Cowles Stadium and Cuthberts Green.

Police officers are keeping people well away and across the fields to Pages Rd.

The wastewater treatment plant continues to operate in a limited capacity.