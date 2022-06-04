Fire crews were called around 2am as the historic Waipa Tavern in Ngāruawāhia went up in flames. Video / Hayden Woodward

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The historic Waipa Tavern in Ngāruawāhia has gone up in flames overnight.

The fire service received multiple calls around 2am to the blaze at the north Waikato pub, which was more than 100 years old.

Assistant commander Blair Kiely said the fire had been fully contained to the tavern and had only been fought from the outside.

"To the best of our knowledge the building was derelict," he said. "No crews have been able to enter the building due to the safety hazards associated with the structure."

Firefighters were on Sunday morning dampening down hotspots. Specialist fire investigators were at the scene.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said when crews arrived the two-storey building, measuring 80m by 40m, was well involved in fire.

Everyone had been accounted for and there were no reports of injuries, Pennefather said. He did not know the cause of the fire.

Five fire engines from Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton, Huntly, Chartwell and Te Rapa were at the scene as well as two ladder trucks from Hamilton and Papatoetoe and several support vehicles.

Firefighters were unable to enter the building because of structural hazards. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The building was formerly known as the Waipa Hotel and had stood on Great South Rd since around 1917, according to the Waikato District Council.

It replaced the previous Waipa Hotel which was built in 1887 and was also destroyed in a fire.

Despite its age the building does not appear to have been listed by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.