Emergency services are at Whanganui Airport awaiting the forced landing of this light aircraft. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews have arrived at Whanganui Airport to await the arrival of a light aircraft with undercarriage issues.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said it would be making a forced landing.

“We’ve got three appliances and a tanker from the Whanganui station.”

More to come.