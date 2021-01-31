Fire crews at two-storey house fire in New Brighton, Christchurch

A person has been rescued from a house fire in Christchurch early this morning.

Fire crews and emergency services are responding to the blaze in the suburb of New Brighton after it was first reported about 6.10am.

A southern fire communications spokesman said one person had been removed from the ground floor of the two-storey property and was being treated for smoke inhalation by St John staff.

"The building was well involved on arrival," he said.

By about 6.30am, firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.

The property was extensively damaged on the lower level, the spokesman said.

Officers were dampening down the fire at about 7.30am.

Yesterday, fire crews battled a large house blaze in Pōkeno, Waikato.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after multiple reports of a fire that could be seen from State Highway 1, south of Auckland.

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen billowing from the blaze, which was first reported about 2.46pm. There were no reports of any injuries.