Fire crews and police called to house fire in Christchurch

Emergency services are responding to a house fire in Christchurch.
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were called to reports of smoke coming from the property.
When they arrived they found evidence of a fire that had self-extinguished.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
She said details on the fire including the size are unknown.
A fire investigator is on the scene now.
St John referred all inquiries about any injuries to police.
A police spokeswoman said they could not provide any further comment at this stage.