Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Fire crews and police called to house fire in Christchurch

Quick Read
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a house fire in Christchurch.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were called to reports of smoke coming from the property.

Read More

When they arrived they found evidence of a fire that had self-extinguished.

She said details on the fire including the size are unknown.

A fire investigator is on the scene now.

St John referred all inquiries about any injuries to police.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

A police spokeswoman said they could not provide any further comment at this stage.