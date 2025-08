A US special envoy has arrived in Gaza in hopes to mediate some peace. Turmoil offer Trump's tariffs continues. Job layoffs at Weta Workshop in Wellington. PM is in Christchurch.

Motorists are being warned of delays on State Highway 2 near the Waikato Expressway in Pōkeno.

The delays are due to a fire nearby, with emergency services responding after the alarm was raised just after 10.30am, police said.

“We ask motorists to take extra caution while on SH2 between the Expressway and Avon Road.”

The fire was an electrical one in a lamp post and had now been put out, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.