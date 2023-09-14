The Terrace in Wellington blocked off after fire

A section of The Terrace in Wellington has been closed after a power box caught fire.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.40pm.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said three fire trucks attended and the fire has been extinguished.
It’s believed a power box caught fire, they said.
A police spokesperson said the road has been blocked off and traffic control is in place.
The public has been advised to avoid the area.
