Fire crews are battling a fire at a two-storey house in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Hansons Lane in Upper Riccarton just before 6am.

Fire and Emergency NZ say two crews from the Wigram and Spreydon stations are there and the fire is "fully-involved."

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.