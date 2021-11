Firefighters battled a well-involved fire at a house in Sydenham, Christchurch last night. Photo / George Heard

Firefighters battled a well-involved fire at a house in Christchurch last night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a property in King St, Sydenham at about 11pm.

Fire and Emergency Shift manager Jill Higgison says it was well involved when crews arrived and took a couple of hours to extinguish.

She said no one was hurt in the fire.