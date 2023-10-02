Voyager 2023 media awards

Fire breaks out at Avondale Lifecare rest home, evaucations underway

Emergency services are responding to a fire at Avondale Lifecare.

A fire has reportedly broken out at a rest home in Avondale in West Auckland.

The Herald understands evacuations are underway at Avondale Lifecare.

One nearby shop owner said three fire trucks drove by about five minutes ago. A customer confirmed there was a fire at the retirement home.

Fire and Emergency NZ wasn’t immediately able to share details and St John confirmed they are attending.

A section of Rosebank Rd, between Great North Rd and Ash St, has closed while emergency services respond.

Avondale Lifecare is a rest home and hospital that offers dementia and medical care in the 67-bed facility.

The suburban facility is nestled off a main road next to the sprawling Avondale Jockey Club.

More to come.

