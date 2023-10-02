A fire has reportedly broken out at a rest home in Avondale in West Auckland.
The Herald understands evacuations are underway at Avondale Lifecare.
One nearby shop owner said three fire trucks drove by about five minutes ago. A customer confirmed there was a fire at the retirement home.
Fire and Emergency NZ wasn’t immediately able to share details and St John confirmed they are attending.
A section of Rosebank Rd, between Great North Rd and Ash St, has closed while emergency services respond.
Avondale Lifecare is a rest home and hospital that offers dementia and medical care in the 67-bed facility.
The suburban facility is nestled off a main road next to the sprawling Avondale Jockey Club.
More to come.