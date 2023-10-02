Emergency services are responding to a fire at Avondale Lifecare.

A fire has reportedly broken out at a rest home in Avondale in West Auckland.

The Herald understands evacuations are underway at Avondale Lifecare.

One nearby shop owner said three fire trucks drove by about five minutes ago. A customer confirmed there was a fire at the retirement home.

Fire and Emergency NZ wasn’t immediately able to share details and St John confirmed they are attending.

A section of Rosebank Rd, between Great North Rd and Ash St, has closed while emergency services respond.

ROSEBANK RD, AVONDALE - 9:05AM

Due to a fire, emergency services have a section of Rosebank Rd, between Great North Rd and Ash St, in Avondale currently CLOSED. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ABWsMEzKVw — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) October 2, 2023

Avondale Lifecare is a rest home and hospital that offers dementia and medical care in the 67-bed facility.

The suburban facility is nestled off a main road next to the sprawling Avondale Jockey Club.

More to come.