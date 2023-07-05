A pot left on a stove at an Auckland restaurant was the cause of a fire overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fire broke out at an Auckland restaurant overnight - caused by a pot left on the stove in the kitchen.

Fire crews were called to the Manna Kitchen Filipino restaurant shortly after 2am after reports of a blaze at the property.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said firefighters reported the blaze in the restaurant kitchen - caused by a large pot left on the stove.

The fire was quickly put out and the pot was brought outside - with steam coming out of it, as the fire fizzled out.

Three fire trucks were spotted at the scene and firefighters and police officers could be seen examining the scene.

No injuries were reported.