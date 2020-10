Hundreds of people were evacuated from Wellington Airport after a small fire. Photo / Katie Harris

Hundreds of passengers have been evacuated at Wellington International Airport after a fire in the terminal.

"At approximately 8.30am this morning, a small fire was detected in the main terminal. All passengers and airport stakeholders have been safely evacuated and the NZ Fire Service is on the scene and has extinguished the fire," the airport said in a statement.

A dodgy light fitting is suspected to be the cause of the smoke leading to an evacuation just after 8.30am, RNZ reported.