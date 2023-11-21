Fire at St Johns Hill fish and chip shop

Three FENZ appliances attended the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to a fire overnight at HillTop Fish Supply on Great North Rd, St Johns Hill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they got to the scene around 12.30am on Wednesday.

“It was well alight when the brigade arrived.

“Three fire appliances attended.”

The spokesperson said fire crews were ventilating the premises by 1.40am.

“Fire investigators are attending this morning to ascertain the cause.

“We have no indication whether it was suspicious or not at this stage.”

Savages Bakery next door was also cordoned off on Wednesday morning.

More to come.

