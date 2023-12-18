Fire crews responded to a blaze at a boiler house in a sawmill in Belfast overnight. Photo / File

Fire crews from across northern Christchurch have been fighting a fire at a sawmill in Belfast overnight.

Emergency services were called at 2.30am to the building fire, Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Bailey Wells said.

On arrival they found a 30m x 30m boiler house well involved in fire.

Four pumps, five tankers and a command unit were sent to the scene, with crews from Redwood, Ilam, Spencerville, Anzac, Christchurch City, Woodend, Rangiora, Pines Beach and Wigram attending.

By 5.30am the fire was out and all trucks had left the scene.

A fire investigator will return this morning.















