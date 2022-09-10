Residents in the vicinity of a fire in Central Levin are advised to keep their windows and doors closed this morning to avoid exposure to potentially toxic smoke. Video / Paul Williams

About 30 firefighters are responding to a fire in a building that houses a recycling centre in Levin.

Fire and Emergency Central Shift Manager Chris Dalton says six fire appliances and a ladder truck are currently at the scene.

They were called to the fire down a service lane off Oxford St at 6.22am.

Dalton believes damage is fairly extensive and firefighters will be there for much of the day.

Firefighters are responding to a fir at a recycling centre in Levin. Photo / NZME

"The building wasn't too flash anyway, I know it got damaged in the tornado that went through earlier in the year.

"It's a big rubbish fire essentially inside a building," Dalton said.

No one has been injured.

Assistant Commander Steve Hudson said that people in the area should keep doors and windows closed and, if they are outdoors, avoid areas where there is smoke this morning.