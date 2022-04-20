Multiple crews are battling a fire at a two storey dwelling.

Fire crews a battling a fire at a Lake Tarawera property.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said multiple crews were battling the fire at a two storey dwelling around 20m by 10m in size.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports came in around 8.15am of a fire in a carport attached to a house on Spencer Rd.

Fire at a Spencer Rd property at Lake Tarawera. Photo / Supplied

All people in the house have been accounted for and ambulance services were stood down, she said.

A photographer at the scene said there was a column of "thick, black smoke" coming from the house but firefighters now appeared to be dampening down hotspots.

Fire crews from Lake Tarawera, Lake Okareka, Rotorua and Ngongotahā are on scene.

The road is closed from about 230 Spencer Rd.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Tarawera resident said she woke up to a phone call from her best friend in Auckland, asking her to check on their house.

"Their house is right next to the one that's burning.

"They're frantic."

Fire at a Spencer Rd property at Lake Tarawera. Photo / Supplied

