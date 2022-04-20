Multiple crews are battling a fire at a two storey dwelling.

Fire crews a battling a fire at a Lake Tarawera property.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said multiple crews were battling a fire at a two storey dwelling around 20m by 10m in size.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports came in around 8.15am of a fire in a carport attached to a house on Spencer Rd.

Fire at a Spencer Rd property at Lake Tarawera. Photo / Supplied

Road closures were possible, she said.

Fire crews from Lake Tarawera, Lake Okareka, Rotorua and Ngongotahā are on scene.

There was no information on any injuries at this stage.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Tarawera resident said she woke up to a phone call from her best friend in Auckland, asking her to check on their house.

"Their house is right next to the one that's burning.

"They're frantic."

Fire at a Spencer Rd property at Lake Tarawera. Photo / Supplied

.