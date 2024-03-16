Firefighters and an ambulance crew have rushed to the scene of the fire.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew have rushed to the scene of the fire.

Two dozen firefighters are battling a fire involving gas cylinders in South Auckland this afternoon.

They were called to the fire in Glasgow Ave, Papatoetoe at 1.56pm, a Fire and Emergency shift manager said.

An ambulance crew have also been called, but it’s not yet known if anyone has been hurt, a Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Crews on the scene at the industrial site said a large bank of gas cyclinders and a forklift were on fire, the Fire and Emergency shift manager said.

“They’re currently working to put out the fire.”

Six fire appliances from Papatoetoe, Otara, Manurewa and Ōtāhuhu were at the scene, she said.