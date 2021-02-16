Fire at Grave's Saddlery in Oamaru

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at the historic Grave's Saddlery in Oamaru. Photo / Ashley Smyth

Fire crews are responding to a fire at a historic Oamaru business this afternoon.

A reporter at the scene said the incident occurred at Grave's Saddlery, in Thames St.

Three fire appliances were present, and the businesses' owner could be seen running towards the property.

Part of Thames St is closed to traffic from the corner of Steward St while emergency services are at the scene. The opposite side is still open to traffic.