Fire at Auckland City Mission: Residents reported smoke at the seventh floor

Fire and Emergency crews responding to reports of a fire at Auckland City Mission. April 17 2023. Photo / Jed Bradley

Fire and Emergency and police are responding to reports of a fire inside the Auckland City Mission.

Five fire units are parked outside the building on Nelson St. An aerial unit is also visible at the rear of the building.

It’s believed the fire was centred on the seventh floor and residents said they were alerted to the fire by seeing smoke in the staircase.

Dozens of people are standing outside as emergency services including police attend the scene.

A resident from the seventh floor said he smelled smoke and went to the hallway to find smoke coming from underneath the door of his neighbour’s room.

Firefighters carrying oxygen talks are standing outside. No smoke is visible, nor is there any smell of smoke.

Residents of the building say it’s the second time there has been a fire in the building recently.

The last fire was caused by someone falling asleep while cooking.

Residents say water from fire hoses is dripping down from the seventh floor to the ground floor.

