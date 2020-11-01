Fire arm incident forces Massey school into lockdown

Police have blocked off a west Auckland street and a primary school is in lockdown after a firearm incident. Photo / File

A primary school is in lockdown and armed police have swarmed a West Auckland suburb following a firearms incident this morning.

Police say they are responding to an incident at a Keegan Dr address in Massey which was reported shortly before midday.

Police were still establishing the full set of circumstances of the incident.

A spokesman said cordons were in place in a section of the road while police approached the property at the centre of the investigation.

As a precaution, nearby Lincoln Heights School, which is on the same road, has been placed into lockdown given the proximity to cordons, said the spokesman.

From inside the school, Lincoln Heights principal Leisha Byrnes said staff and pupils remained hunkered down in their classrooms and offices while the police operation continued.

She said the school had received a call from police telling them to take the measure as a safety precaution given the closeness of the activity.

She was not given details about the operation but was cooperating with the request.

Byrnes reassured parents of the junior school that all children were in good hands.

"All the children are staff and accounted for and so are the staff," she said.

Parents were keeping across the developing situation through the school Facebook page and by text message.