The blaze left obvious scarring on Manawatāwhi Island, but fortunately didn't threaten the kaikōmako - the world's rarest tree, according to kaitiaki [guardians of the land].

Memories of large blazes on pristine islands in Northland, as well as cases of campfires being lit in vulnerable areas, have sparked a warning from the country’s fire service.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) has reminded people not to light fires on public conservation land this summer after campfires were discovered on Motumaire near Paihia and Waewaetorea in the outer Bay of Islands.

“This comes after several fires have occurred in recent years on nearby Moturua and Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands off Cape Rēinga,” a statement read.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) does not allow any fires on islands they manage in Northland, which includes a stretch from Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands to the Hen and Chickens Islands off the coast of Bream Bay.

Fenz Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said the expected El Nino weather pattern this summer means hotter, drier and windier conditions are predicted.

“Our islands pose unique challenges when it comes to the risk of fire and fire control measures. Being offshore, they can sometimes receive less rainfall and stronger winds, which dries out vegetation faster than on the mainland.

“If fire escapes, it can quickly become uncontrollable, and being surrounded by water makes a quick firefighting response difficult,” Henwood said.

DoC Bay of Islands operations manager Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt said the islands were home to threatened plant and animal species, some of which only exist in a few places.

“Wildfire can be devastating to these native ecosystems.”