A brand new fire water pump truck has rolled and crashed in the Bay of Plenty this morning.
Fire and Emergency NZ said crews were alerted to the crash of the rural pump truck on State Highway 28 just after 10am.
The truck was being delivered to Tauranga when it rolled on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Range.
Two crews are attending the incident, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
Waka Kotahi NZTA warned that delays were likely and a temporary road closure may be required for vehicle recovery.
More to come.