A brand new fire water pump truck has rolled and crashed in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews were alerted to the crash of the rural pump truck on State Highway 28 just after 10am.

The truck was being delivered to Tauranga when it rolled on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Range.

Two crews are attending the incident, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA warned that delays were likely and a temporary road closure may be required for vehicle recovery.

11:15AM - Reports of a truck crash on #SH28 (Rapurapu Rd) in the Te Poi area, just west of the Kaimai Ranges. Please follow directions of response crews in the area. Delays are likely and temporary road closure may be required for vehicle recovery. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Zz1iNi8Qfi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) August 30, 2023

