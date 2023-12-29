A fire broke out on Te Mata Peak last year, caused by fireworks. Video / Supplied

Major fires caused by fireworks in Hawke’s Bay have contributed to Fire and Emergency New Zealand urging people not to set off fireworks this New Year’s Eve and over the summer.

Adrian Nacey, Fenz community education manager, said large vegetation fires at Pegasus Beach in Canterbury and Te Mata Peak in Hawke’s Bay last year were caused by fireworks and resulted in communities being evacuated and thousands of native trees destroyed.

A fire broke out on the summit of Te Mata Peak on November 4 last year, which was later confirmed to have been caused by fireworks.

Several large fires on Te Mata Peak over the past five years have been linked to fireworks.

Nacey said Fenz had seen in recent years that people buy fireworks at Guy Fawkes and store them away to light over the summer months.

“Last year we were called to several fires over the New Year period started from fireworks, and this year our appeal to the public is to not set off any fireworks.”

Earlier this month fire crews fought fires near Lake Dunstan in Central Otago that were also caused by fireworks.

A fire at the summit of Te Mata Peak in November last year. The cause was confirmed to be fireworks. Photo / Supplied.

“New Year’s Eve and the summer months are not the time to be setting off fireworks - particularly with the approaching El Niño weather conditions that are forecast to bring hotter, drier, and windier conditions in many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Nacey said.

“There may also be restrictions on the use of fireworks in your area during summer, so it’s important to check at www.checkitsalright.nz for current bans, the fire season, and the fire danger.”

Earlier this month, Fenz raised the fire danger to moderate for the Tararua region and high for the rest of Hawke’s Bay, up to Wairoa.

“If you want to bring in the New Year with a bang, we recommend attending public fireworks displays where possible,” Nacey said.

“It’s easy to do your part to keep your community safe over the holidays.”