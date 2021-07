The blaze was "fully involved" when services reached the scene, with it spreading to a nearby caravan. Photo / File

The blaze was "fully involved" when services reached the scene, with it spreading to a nearby caravan. Photo / File

Fire and Emergency were called out to a house fire in the Porirua suburb of Waitangirua at 9.25am.

The blaze was "fully involved" when services reached the scene, and had spread to a nearby caravan.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the inferno is now contained and all residents of the house have been accounted for.

They said five crews remain at the scene and there were no reported injuries.