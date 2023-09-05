Finalists selected for Young Musician of the Year

The final concert of the Hawke’s Bay Young Musician of the Year 2023 will be held at the Blyth Performing Arts Centre.

Six talented musicians have been chosen for the final concert of the Hawke’s Bay Young Musician of the Year 2023 at the Blyth Performing Arts Centre in Havelock North on Friday, September 8.

The concert also celebrates 40 years of competition for young local classical musicians.

Eight musicians, aged 15 - 18, performed on Saturday in the preliminary competition at the Blyth and adjudicator Guy Donaldson from Palmerston North selected the six finalists. They are all students of IRMTNZ registered music teachers in Hawke’s Bay and are performing at a high level.

The finalists performing on Friday for an audience and Auckland-based adjudicator Dr Justin Bird are:

Ruth Stevens from Havelock North, a soprano who is studying with Dianne Abraham

Aimee Clements, Havelock North, a flautist studying with Mary McHattie.

Joseph Clinton, Clive, a baritone also a student of Dianne Abraham

Josef Oosthuizen, Havelock North, a violin student of Marian Stronach

Hunter Piercy, Taradale, a guitarist studying with Dave Boston

Ruby Lo, Taradale, a piano student of Frances Te Weehi.

“We are impressed with the musicianship and high standard of these young musicians, and know the audience will enjoy a varied concert with music styles ranging from Bach to contemporary compositions,” Mary McHattie, chair of IRMTNZ-HB, said.

The adjudicator for the final, Dr Justin Bird, is an acclaimed pianist, teacher, arranger, tuner, and collaborator whose fresh interpretations include an affinity for under-rated repertoire.

Bird has performed with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, among many other orchestras. During his studies in the USA, he won concerto competitions awarding performances with both Florida State University Philharmonia and the Indiana University Orchestra. The YMY competition is run by the Hawke’s Bay branch of the Institute of Registered Music Teachers NZ, and is a showcase for their advanced young students aged 16-19 studying piano, instruments and voice. The competition was started in 1984 to mark the foundation of the Hawke’s Bay branch.

The winner will receive the $1500 ‘Gold Ribbon’ scholarship prize sponsored by the Freemasons Hawke’s Bay Districts and Freemasons Charity, plus the Peter and Valerie Williams Cup. The Freemasons are also sponsoring the scholarship prize for second place who also receive the Gollner Cup.

Hawke’s Bay Vascular sponsors the third prize while the unplaced finalists receive June Armstrong Memorial Prizes of $150 each plus Music Works Hastings vouchers of $100.

For full details see the YMY website youngmusicianshb.wordpress.coms.



