Final stages of Auckland's Queen St upgrade to begin in January

Pathways will be widened to make room for bike and scooter users. Graphic / Auckland Council

Pathways will be widened to make room for bike and scooter users. Graphic / Auckland Council

Construction of the final stages of a pedestrian-focused upgrade to Queen St in the heart of Auckland's CBD will begin in January.

Work will kick off on January 10; a later start that was agreed on to give Queen St retailers an uninterrupted trading period over Christmas and the New Year.

Auckland Council announced in April it would be implementing a $1.1 million "makeover" trial of the Covid-19 works that have reduced the four-lane CBD thoroughfare to two lanes since April 2020.

An unprecedented High Court action against Auckland Council over the pedestrianisation works on Queen St was dropped in June after a settlement was reached with aggrieved landlords and small businesses.

The Save the Queen Street Society (SQSS), which on April 28 sued Auckland Council, claimed it had "saved" the street after a reduction in the construction timeline and immediate removal of plastic sticks that have littered the street since April 2020.

Queen St has been reduced to one lane each way in a pedestrianisation trial since April 2020. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Design details of the final three stages of the Wai Horotiu Queen St Project - from Shortland St to Mayoral Drive - were presented to the public last month and refinements were made.

The design is mainly focused on "substantially" widening paths to help separate pedestrians from bike and scooter riders so they can "co-exist safely".

The "multi-use path" will be extended to end at Aotea Square.

"Colour grading and surface texture will define the bus platforms, areas for walking and the multi-use path which is for slower bike and scooter riders ... removing these users from walking spaces," Auckland Council said.

"Planters will be placed to slow those on wheels and protect people walking. Crossing stripes, wayfinding markings and rough stone texture will provide further safety cues."

Planters will be used to slow those on wheels and protect people walking. Graphic / Auckland Council

After listening to public feedback, the final design will allow for no parking on Queen St and the Essential Vehicles Area between Wellesley and Wakefield St, which excludes private vehicles, will move to a 24/7 operation.



With the help of planters with native foliage it's hoped to become more leafy too.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the upgrade will "rejuvenate Queen St" and "drive the recovery from Covid-19".

"It will ... create a city centre that will draw people from Auckland, New Zealand and eventually around the world to visit, work, shop, live and enjoy," Goff said.

"We are pleased to have been able to give the Queen St community a clear run-up to Christmas and New Year after a long lockdown, and to announce the final construction timeline for this project," said Auckland Council Director of Infrastructure and Environmental Services Barry Potter.

"Even though we are starting later, our team has found a way to deliver to the original September 2022 completion date."