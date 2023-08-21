Connor Pritchard is set to premier his first short film, In The Zone, in his hometown. Photo / Jared Tinetti

His father wanted him to join his plumbing business but Connor Pritchard was focused on a different career path.

He had his heart set on making films and music videos.

Six years later he’s directed music videos for the likes of Six60 (Sundown and All She Wrote) Troy Kingi, The Black Seeds, Stan Walker and Melodownz.

Now Pritchard is set to premier his first short film, In The Zone, in Napier.

“When I started film directing I never thought I would be working with bands like Six60 and other big New Zealand musicians. I love it. Each job is different and interesting,” Pritchard said.

“One day I had this random idea to make a bizarre film about zoning out. I’m pretty sure everyone has zoned out of a conversation. So I wrote it and directed it.

“I’m nervous but excited to see how it is received. It was a lot of fun to make.

“The film was shot over two months and because it was done on 16mm film, like an old motion film, it was challenging. We couldn’t do edits which added stress but it was also exciting.

“Once it was finished it went to London to be developed and scanned so we didn’t see the footage until three weeks after we finished.

“I’m really stoked with it. I’ve sent it out to upcoming film festivals and already it has been nominated for two in Los Angeles.”

In The Zone was filmed by Ezra Simons and stars Joe Daymond, Courtney Dawson, Julia Leathwick and Melodownz. It takes a hilarious and surreal twist on the classic tale of a first date gone wrong.

Pritchard, 24, started his career at Napier Intermediate when he managed to talk the principal into letting him make a short film.

“It was great. I was in Year 8 and it got me out of a lot of school work,” he laughed.

The thing that really sealed the deal for Pritchard’s move into directing film was an opportunity that arose when he was just 17.

“I was asked by artist Raiza Biza to go with him on a tour around China. My parents were hesitant and worried but in the end, they let me go. It was a budget tour with us taking buses everywhere but that was what made me think I could be a film director fulltime.”

Now an award-winning and sought-after film director specialising in music videos, he is known for his unique and iconic style, along with his ability to bring music to life in innovative and unforgettable ways.

While he is based in Auckland, his family is in Hawke’s Bay.

“I’m bringing the film back to my hometown for a one-off exclusive premiere at Globe Theatre in Ahuriri. Can’t wait,” he said.

The one-off screening of In The Zone is being held on August 31. Tickets from www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/85652/In-The-Zone---Napier-Premiere.utr