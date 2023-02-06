Weird and wonderful films like 'Ladies of Steel' will play at the MTG for a limited time. Photo / Supplied

Weird and wonderful films like 'Ladies of Steel' will play at the MTG for a limited time. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay cinema lovers won’t have to fly across the world to experience some of the best films Scandinavia has to offer.

Starting this week, four diverse Scandinavian films will screen exclusively at the MTG Century Theatre in Napier.

The films are playing thanks to a collaboration between the MTG, Limelight Distribution, and the Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa.

Limelight Distribution previously worked with the MTG to bring a selection of films from the French Film Festival Aotearoa to Hawke’s Bay audiences.

Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa hosted its main event in cinemas across the motu last April and May, and Karla Holloway of MTG Events and Public Programming, said it was exciting to finally be able to bring a taste of Scandinavia to Hawke’s Bay’s cultural hub.

“When [Limelight] said they were offering the Scandi Film Fest, I said we should definitely get that here. We have such a great theatre, and it would be a shame not to use it.”

With Covid preventing many people from traveling over the past couple of years, Holloway said the festival is a great opportunity to inject more international culture into the city.

Scandinavian cinema predominantly encompasses films from countries like Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

One notable film in the selection is the Finnish comedy-drama Ladies of Steel, about a pensioner who hits her husband with a frying pan and flees with her two sisters on a journey across Finland.

Other films include Norwegian films Diana’s Wedding and Everybody Hates Johan, and Swedish film The Jonsson Gang.

Both Diana’s Wedding and Everybody Hates Johan feature prominent Norwegian actor Pål Sverre Hagen, most recognised for his role as Thor Heyerdahl in the Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated film Kon-Tiki.

Popular Norwegian actor Pål Sverre Hagen stars as Terje in Diana's Wedding. Photo / Supplied

“We’re very excited to present the four films that will play,” Scandi Film Fest Aotearoa Director Fergus Grady said.

“I think the Napier audiences will really enjoy the selection.”

The films will play at various times across four nights from February 9-12.

More information on screening times can be found on the MTG website or by visiting the MTG Century Theatre box office at 65 Marine Parade, Napier.