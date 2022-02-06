'Her name's like gold': Why Filipa Payne is fighting hard for the 501s

What drives a woman to crusade on behalf of the heartbroken hard men kicked out of Australia? By Michael Botur

Filipa Payne's hīkoi begins at the end – the end of a 501 deportee's life. For the first five weeks of this year, justice advocate Payne and her sidekick, Shinfayne "Kiwi" Te Namu, embarked on a 27-stop tour to the homes of people deported to New Zealand because their visas were cancelled after the 2014 overhaul of section 501 of Australia's Migration Act – with its infamous "character test".

Their hīkoi aims to draw public attention to a class-action lawsuit the so-called 501s are formulating against the Australian Government.

The hīkoi is also an opportunity for Payne to wrap her arms around the heartbroken hard men she has befriended and let them know her support is real.

The launching point is the Waltham housing unit of Shayne Forrester. Christchurch, where Payne now lives, is also home to hundreds of deportees, so she and Te Namu begin there on Monday, January 3.

After Forrester, Payne visits her next 501 deportee in Ōamaru on January 5. Then it's on to other locations, including Invercargill, Greymouth, Westport, Wellington, Palmerston North, Whanganui, New Plymouth, Napier and Rotorua, before finishing in Kaikohe, after which Payne has a ceremonial whakamutunga/closing planned for Auckland on February 5.

Justice advocate Filipa Payne. Screenshot / Newshub

Forrester, 55, is a significant case to start with. He's mature, gracious and cheeky, getting up with a grin and a ciggy clenched between his teeth to welcome visitors to his Kāinga Ora state housing unit. It's one of the nicer units in the tower – Forrester was moved up the priority list because he is dying.

Thanks to terminal prostate cancer, Forrester has prematurely aged, so you may not pick the joker with the fuzzy white scalp as having a huge rap sheet from decades around meth and guns. He went through a lot of prison and detention time in Australia after moving there in 1998.

Filmed by Newshub in a leafy park beside the Heathcote River, he concedes his illness is going to bring his life to a premature end, but before he dies, he wants to squeeze in a lot of laughs, and a lot of hugs with people like Payne. And, on the day after the visit, a 50km jetski adventure from Lyttelton to New Brighton and back. He's hoping to remember the Ruapuna Speedway sidecar-racing thrills he enjoyed back in the 90s, because all Forrester has today are sensations and memories.

'Taking the trash out'

Forrester arrived at MIQ in Auckland early last year with only a plastic bag of possessions after being publicly shamed in 9 News coverage by host Melissa Downes of the normally secretive deportations at Brisbane Airport. In the same item, then-Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton notoriously also described the flights as "taking the trash out".

"All I've got is this guy for possessions," Forrester says, pointing to Te Namu, who shared many months at Christmas Island Immigration Detention Centre with him and has come out equally traumatised.

Te Namu and Forrester's stories are typical of the pattern most 501 detainees face. You move to Australia because it is a land of opportunity; you begin with legitimate employment; soon enough, you get involved in crime and, not long after, get sentenced to prison. All fair, the 501s agree – until you have served your sentence and walk towards the prison exit gates.

Australian reporter Jordan Fabris at Brisbane Airport in March 2021 as 501 deportees are escorted on to a repatriation flight. Screenshot / Channel 9

Most 501s will testify they haven't been fairly warned – or perhaps didn't understand the warning – when Australian Border Force meets them at the gate, takes them into a room and prepares them to be put in a mainland immigration detention centre. After months, many are sent to Christmas Island – off the coast of Java, 2600km from Perth and about 7500km from New Zealand. The Kiwi-born 501s can be freed from Christmas Island only by agreeing to be deported to New Zealand, or when they don't have any appeal process in the system.

According to those who've been there, conditions on Christmas Island are worse than prison, so the pressure to sign a deportation agreement becomes immense. It's crime and punishment – with extra punishment on top.

Forrester went through all of the above plus prostate cancer, which was first diagnosed while he was locked up. His chemotherapy prescriptions were delivered in detention until the January 2021 riots on Christmas Island meant he couldn't get his medication for 10 days.

This is where Payne's help becomes essential. Her role is identifying these human-rights abuses, as she describes them, so that the class-action lawsuit will focus on specific grievances rather than a general – and, sadly, legal – sense of injustice.

At the end of the first day, Payne and Te Namu hug Forrester goodbye. Payne has to move on to the next guys in the queue. Hundreds of deportees are glued to her Route 501 hīkoi updates, and during the first week of January, Payne becomes overwhelmed with requests for visits.

Walking the talk

If you're severed from your family, have low literacy and are surrounded by males in cheap rental accommodation, a visit from a smartly dressed, compassionate woman is something special.

Payne walks the talk, too, standing up to authorities, speaking for men who have trouble speaking, and putting her hand in her pocket to come up with the thousands of dollars that trips to all the detention centres have cost, including two visits to Christmas Island in which she delivered comfort items such as Raro, Rashuns and Twisties.

A Christmas Island detainee arrives at Auckland International Airport in November 2015. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Her name's like gold, she's got so much love in the detention centres," 501 deportee Kristan Collis explains when the hīkoi comes to the home he shares with wife Candice and tiny daughter Nevaeh in the hills near Mosgiel.

It's a windy afternoon, which causes shivers for blokes used to Australia's climate. Collis, 27, has an Australian accent – but so do most 501s. Thinking of the 501s as "being sent back" to New Zealand isn't accurate, as they all identify as Australian.

Collis' family moved to Perth in 1995. He had plenty of success in Australia – marriage, fatherhood, electrician work. He also landed himself in prison twice on meth-related charges.

Like all the others, Collis completed courses in prison, set a plan to go straight after parole – and was promptly sent to an immigration detention facility as he walked towards the prison gates to meet his wife and his mother.

It was immediately after entering immigration detention that Collis heard about Filipa Payne from the "Kiwi brothers".

His story has much in common with those of other deportees interviewed for this story. Collis wanted to finish prison, but Border Force wouldn't let him go; he was caught up in riots at his detention centre, and he and his wife haven't been able to bury their loved ones over in Oz. It's simply impossible for a 501 to re-enter Australia – something the class-action lawsuit hopes to change.

"My sister, 35, passed away four weeks ago and there were no compassionate grounds to allow me to go to her funeral," Collis says. "We barely know what's happened. I used to live with her, it used to be me and her and my nephew. We were really close, but unfortunately, I went to jail and detention. It's been six or seven years since I last chatted to her face to face. I would have done whatever they wanted to be allowed to attend her funeral: wear a monitoring bracelet, pay for security ... Why is there nothing on the plate for that? It's inhumane, isn't it – to me and to our parents."

Collis shares a letter from his employers, building company Connor Jones Group, in which the directors testify he has been an excellent employee and a generous cystic fibrosis fundraiser, and that they support him to attend his sister's funeral.

"It is truly a broken system if New Zealand and Australia will not allow somebody who has turned that corner, and who is on the right path, and who is succeeding to support and grieve in extremely challenging circumstances," Tom Connor and Chris Jones write.

Te Namu can relate to Collis' angst. His mother died while he was stuck on riot-ravaged Christmas Island in January 2021, and the calendar brings Te Namu to the anniversary of his mum's tangi.

A group of Vietnamese asylum seekers is taken by barge to a jetty on Australia's Christmas Island in April 2013. Photo / AP

Te Namu belongs here on the hīkoi, however. Young, brown, underprivileged, and having spent most of his life on Sydney's streets, he helps assure the 501s the hīkoi isn't some hobby project of a privileged Pākehā patron.

A reluctant tag

Friday, January 7. Several of the guys who attended the Listener's photoshoot at Collis' house share their story. The previous day's get-together wasn't actually a reunion. While some of the guys went through detention together, others have nothing more than their deportee status linking them. Many have asked their employers to please not mention their backstory to colleagues, so they're not always proud to be filed as 501s.

Some who attended the previous day's Dunedin gathering have been part of the 501 network for years; others would prefer they hadn't ended up here.

Jason Wereta, 49, farewelled his wife, kids, grandchildren and motorcycle club patch as he settled back in Dunedin after deportation in 2017. Wereta now holds a senior role with Downer, managing road-accident sites, and works alongside Candice Collis. The heaviest, cuddliest and oldest of the group, he's something of a mentor to the younger 501s, such as Josh Allen, who is 32 but carries the weight of years of stressful risk taking.

Chiselled like a bantamweight and looking ready for boxing at a moment's notice, Allen became obsessed with physical fitness while locked up in prison and at Yongah Hill Detention Centre. He now works as a personal trainer in Dunedin.

Allen moved as a baby to Perth, where his family remains. He admits he has "pages and pages" of criminal convictions – including shooting somebody - and describes himself as a "survivor", having grown up "in the hood".

He has resolved to enjoy his freedom and is looking forward to a baby, due in April. His wife, also named Candice, has suffered to come to Dunedin and support him. "She works as a personal trainer, too, but she wants to go back," Allen says. "She hates everything about it."

Until something changes, Allen is stoically grateful for Work & Income's support, grateful for some employment at Les Mills Gym – which has given him a chance to go straight – and grateful for Payne's advocacy work, in a measured way.

"I pray and hope Filipa gets the outcome she's looking for because no one's put in the work like she has. [However] I've become accustomed to being let down all the time. I don't want her to risk losing her house, do all this to help the 501s, and be refused [success]."

'A life sentence'

Brad Sinoti, 40, shouts everybody lunch at Velvet Burger the day after the group gathering. He grew up on the same South Dunedin streets where Collis now lives, but says he won't necessarily hang out with the Dunedin 501s in future. Drink- and drug-free, Sinoti politely declined when a biker gang invited him to join.

He lived the high life in Brisbane, working as rapper MC Xhale for nearly a decade. He raised a family, coached rugby league, paid his taxes and promoted poker. He also did three stints in prison for drug-related convictions.

Sinoti was kicked out of Australia without a chance to say goodbye to his kids, and his relationship status is now uncertain. One of the quieter men at the Dunedin gathering, he is suffering because the Christmas card and money he sent to his Queensland kids haven't arrived, and he feels he's been made to look like a bad father.

He misses what he calls the "land of opportunity" and hopes the class-action lawsuit will open a way for him to get back into Australia.

"All I wanted was a chance. I've seen a lot of people behave worse than me and have three chances. We've done our punishment and we're moving on – although it's a life sentence; it's never going to stop."

Meantime, Sinoti is moving forward, making art with stencils and spray paint to get through.

After Otago, Payne and Te Namu drive hours each day through the scorching South Island summer as they visit Daniel Peterson in Invercargill, Lee Tepuia in Blenheim and others in-between.

Sunday, January 9. Invercargill police pull up alongside Payne's car as she's preparing to visit Peterson. Payne wonders if the 501 stickers on her car drew attention to her. "I also think that since we've been on the news telling people about the hīkoi, of course it would be something the police would be interested in monitoring."

She handles the situation, believing she is legally parked, chatting briefly and explaining the hīkoi, but Te Namu can barely cope. Kicked out of Australia for what he describes as "giving a police officer a hiding" after the cop tried to drag him out of a car, Te Namu frets.

"Kiwi's first reaction was 'Oh, my lord'," Payne says. "I told him to sit tight, you'll be fine, we haven't broken any laws, we're not doing anything wrong. I told him to breathe through it. I didn't even get out of the car, I was indifferent, because I knew we hadn't done anything wrong."

Emotional upheaval

Te Namu's reaction is typical for many 501s, who often suffer mental illness and anxiety. Payne says it's common for 501s to experience cognitive distortions during anxiety attacks. "I call it 'thinking-thinking'. Our brains tell us stories. We get one fact and all of a sudden our brains are running off."

Despite the emotional upheaval, and what Payne describes as an emptiness for each person after the emotional high of the visits, the next 10 stops go "amazingly", she reports on January 15. The whole thing is bootstrapped – Payne has received just $1500 in donations out of the $5000 she hoped would fund the tour. She pushes forward, regardless.

As North Island visits loom, increasing numbers of people contact her asking to be hīkoi'd, heard and hugged.

Meanwhile, she lets the men – and just one or two women – know that developing the legal roadmap for the lawsuit alone could take all year, so everybody adjusts their expectations.

As Collis says in Dunedin, "I know the legal system will take a long time, and I'm hopeful we all make history in changing the laws and get our chances to go back for holidays. I'm not interested in going there to live any more, but I need to be able to see my family and, if there's a loss, I need to be able to grieve with them."

He adds: "I hope, win or lose, Filipa keeps being the woman that she is."

• For more information, visit route501advocacy.org