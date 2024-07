A late-night fight at an old racecourse in Paeroa has left one person hospitalised, while police look for their assailant.

Police said they responded to reports of fighting at a party at Paeroa Racecourse around 1.50am today.

“One person sustained a cut/laceration to their hand and was transported to Thames Hospital, where they received several stitches,” police told the Herald.

“Inquiries are underway to see if we can identify the person who caused the injury.”