Fifty firefighters tackle West Auckland concrete company blaze

Fire at Precast HQ in Westgate. Video / Dean Purcell

A blaze at a west Auckland concrete company has sparked a large firefighter turnout, with over fifty tackling the rising smoke.

It appears the building in question is an old timber office building.

The fire sparked at the site of a concrete company on Topere Way, Westgate in the last hour. A photographer at the scene described the building as a weatherboard house with a timber roof.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) confirmed fifty firefighters were at the premises. The single-level commercial property was still burning away at 6pm.

The fire crews were alerted to the blaze at 5pm. It’s estimated the span of the fire’s impact is 50 metres by 20 metres wide.

None of the company’s staff could be seen at the scene, only a few inquisitive spectators. Photo / Dean Purcell

A spokesperson says a dozen crews from all over West Auckland are working to put it out, and two specialist aerial appliances have been called in from Auckland City.

Due to the wind, smoke has been blown in all directions across the premises.

At least seven firetrucks could be seen at the scene at 5.30pm, with more appearing to arrive as the blaze grew.

The building appeared to be locked up for the weekend.

At least seven firetrucks could be seen at the scene at 5.30pm, with more appearing to arrive as the blaze grew. Photo / Dean Purcell

There’s currently no risk to traffic due to the fire’s location; the company is based on a quiet industrial street away from any highways.

Photos from the scene show fire crews unravelling hoses and trying to reach the fire’s location, which is away from the main road.

Scores of firefighters took breathers on the grass path outside the building, their faces and clothes charred from the smoke.

An aerial appliance could be seen in action trying to reach the fire from above.

Auckland firefighters were recently busy fighting another well-involved fire on the other side of the city, when a house in Flat Bush caught fire.

One person was injured in the Flat Bush blaze. Multiple fire and ambulance units attended the event.