Factory workers ran out of a warehouse quickly filling with smoke, as firefighters battled a fire next door in a commercial building in East Tāmaki.

At its peak, fifty firefighters battled to douse the blaze, only 100 metres from a Z petrol station.

An employee of a nearby business said smoke was billowing from the roof of a two-storey warehouse and office building on Harris Rd.

He said the smoke started to fill up the warehouse where he worked next door to the blaze.

"Smoke gathered inside our factory quite quickly. My colleague ran out of the factory screaming 'smoke, smoke!'."

He said they immediately left the building.

Fire and Emergency received multiple calls about 10.40am and sent 14 fire trucks to Harris Rd.

The building was well involved with flames.

The employee said he saw trucks in front of and behind the building and understood there were more fire trucks on the main road.

A FENZ spokesperson said one fire truck remained at the scene, with fire investigators present.

There were no reports of any people being inside the building.

Police assisted with traffic management.

