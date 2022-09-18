Fifty firefighters are attending a large fire on Harris Rd, East Tamaki. Photo / Darren Masters

A large fire has broken out at a commercial building in East Tamaki.

Fifty firefighters are at the scene putting the blaze out.

An employee of a nearby business said smoke was billowing from the roof of a two-storey warehouse and office building on Harris Rd.

He said the smoke started to fill up the warehouse where he worked next door to the blaze.

"Smoke gathered inside our factory quite quickly. My colleague ran out of the factory screaming 'smoke, smoke!'."

He said they immediately left the building.

Fire and Emergency received multiple calls about 10.40am and sent 14 fire trucks to Harris Rd.

The building was well involved with flames.

The employee said he saw trucks in front of and behind the building and understood there were more fire trucks on the main road.

There are no reports of any people being inside the building.

