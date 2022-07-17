Fifty businesses get payouts after 'devastating' Parliament protest

An aerial photo on Saturday shows the scale of the protest. Photo / George Heard

Fifty businesses have received relief payments after the "devastating" disruption they faced during the 23-day occupation at Parliament.

Earlier this year part of Wellington was brought to a standstill as anti-mandate protesters set up camp and took over streets, forcing some businesses to close completely.

A $1.2 million relief fund was established by Wellington City Council and the Government for those who had experienced at least a 50 per cent drop in their revenue.

The council has revealed today that 50 businesses have received payments totalling $974,600.

Eighteen received the maximum one-off payment of $30,000 including The Backbencher, Mojo, Thorndon Chippery, and Thistle Inn.

Backbencher Gastropub owner Alistair Boyce described the occupation at the time as the most volatile protest since the 1981 Springbok tour.

His staff faced abuse for following Government rules and checking guests' vaccine passes on entry.

The iconic pub is located on Molesworth St - next door to the epicentre of the protest- and was forced to close for a time.

The relief payments have been made over the past two months and recognise the severe disruption caused during the occupation, which was brought to a fiery end on March 2.

Council economic wellbeing and CCOs manager Anna Calver said the occupation was devastating for many businesses in the area.

"They were either forced to shut completely or suffered massive downturns in custom due to the disruption and intimidation associated with the protest."

A total of 91 businesses applied for the payment and a further seven may still receive payments from what's left of the fund, if they provide documents to support their claims.

The council contributed $1 million to the fund while the Government paid $200,000.

A panel of senior council staff, assisted by an independent financial consultant, used a set of criteria to determine which businesses qualified for payments.

Calver said the panel exercised discretion regarding the location of some businesses which applied for payments.

"Clearly there were instances where the impact of the occupation was felt more than in other parts of the city."

For example, one business in Victoria St received a grant because it was adjacent to the central police station.

The business suffered significant revenue cuts due to the constant presence of protesters in the vicinity.

The full list of businesses:

Azure Developments Ltd t/a Thistle Inn $30,000

B & N partners t/a Vanilla Cafe & Vanilla Essence $30,000

Backbencher Ltd $30,000

Bowen Hospo Ltd $30,000

Dusted & Delicious Ltd $30,000

Kanteen Ltd $30,000

Midland Park Hospo Ltd $30,000

Mojo Featherston Ltd $30,000

Mojo Vogel Ltd $30,000

MRC Investments Ltd $30,000

P & J Vallabh Partnership t/a Freeman's Lotto and News Agency $30,000

Shen Holdings Limited t/a Juniper Restaurant $30,000

Thorndon Chippery NZ Ltd $30,000

TJ Traders Ltd t/a TJ Terrace Superette $30,000

Triplelee Ltd (Trax Bar & Cafe) $30,000

Wellington Hotel Investments Ltd $30,000

Y&Z Ltd t/a Panache $30,000

Y4 Cafe Ltd$30,000

Gibbston group Ltd t/a Gibbston coffee $29,400

Evergreens Group Ltd $26,100

Businesses receiving between $20,000-$25,000

Sethi & Sons Ltd $24,700

Sawell Ltd $23,500

Fuel Espresso Ltd $23,100

Pajed Holdings Ltd t/a Subway $21,600

Mighty Rocket Properties Ltd t/a Stay at St Pauls $21,100

Businesses receiving between $15,000-$20,000

Aroma Pita House Ltd t/a Lambton Quay Pita Pit $17,100

LUC Clothing Ltd $18,500

Lupochho Enterprises Ltd $18,600

Cafe Classic Ltd $16,700

Manawa Health Ltd $16,600

Terrace Pub Co Ltd $16,200

The Woodward Group Ltd $15,500

Businesses receiving between $2000-$15,000

Hair Ministry Ltd $13,900

RD & C Parbhu Ltd t/a Molesworth Shoe & Bag Repairs $13,500

Environmental, Social and Governance Audit Services Ltd $11,000

Patricia Jenkins t/a Secondo $10,800

Phone Doctor Ltd $10,600

Ella Kids Ltd $10,600

Old George limited t/a Old George Café $10,600

Mall Holdings No 2 Ltd (b) $8100

Viva on Molesworth $8000

Al Brown Bagels Ltd $7000

Shoe Co Ltd t/a Shoe Connection Lambton Quay $7000

Creative Show Off Costume Hire $6500

Amarin Thai Massage & Spa Limited $6300

Murasaki Holdings Ltd $5900

Best of the Bunch Ltd $4900

Mall Dry Cleaners (1988) Ltd $4600

Thorndon Farmers Market Trust $3800

Mall NZDC Ltd $2000