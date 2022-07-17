Fifty businesses get payouts after 'devastating' Parliament protest

Fifty businesses have received relief payments after the "devastating" disruption they faced during the 23-day occupation at Parliament.
Earlier this year part of Wellington was brought to a standstill as anti-mandate protesters set up camp and took over streets, forcing some businesses to close completely.
A $1.2 million relief fund was established by Wellington City Council and the Government for those who had experienced at least a 50 per cent drop in their revenue.
The council has revealed today that 50 businesses have received payments totalling $974,600.
Eighteen received the maximum one-off payment of $30,000 including The Backbencher, Mojo, Thorndon Chippery, and Thistle Inn.
Backbencher Gastropub owner Alistair Boyce described the occupation at the time as the most volatile protest since the 1981 Springbok tour.
His staff faced abuse for following Government rules and checking guests' vaccine passes on entry.
The iconic pub is located on Molesworth St - next door to the epicentre of the protest- and was forced to close for a time.
The relief payments have been made over the past two months and recognise the severe disruption caused during the occupation, which was brought to a fiery end on March 2.
Council economic wellbeing and CCOs manager Anna Calver said the occupation was devastating for many businesses in the area.
"They were either forced to shut completely or suffered massive downturns in custom due to the disruption and intimidation associated with the protest."
A total of 91 businesses applied for the payment and a further seven may still receive payments from what's left of the fund, if they provide documents to support their claims.
The council contributed $1 million to the fund while the Government paid $200,000.
A panel of senior council staff, assisted by an independent financial consultant, used a set of criteria to determine which businesses qualified for payments.
Calver said the panel exercised discretion regarding the location of some businesses which applied for payments.
"Clearly there were instances where the impact of the occupation was felt more than in other parts of the city."
For example, one business in Victoria St received a grant because it was adjacent to the central police station.
The business suffered significant revenue cuts due to the constant presence of protesters in the vicinity.
The full list of businesses:
Azure Developments Ltd t/a Thistle Inn $30,000
B & N partners t/a Vanilla Cafe & Vanilla Essence $30,000
Backbencher Ltd $30,000
Bowen Hospo Ltd $30,000
Dusted & Delicious Ltd $30,000
Kanteen Ltd $30,000
Midland Park Hospo Ltd $30,000
Mojo Featherston Ltd $30,000
Mojo Vogel Ltd $30,000
MRC Investments Ltd $30,000
P & J Vallabh Partnership t/a Freeman's Lotto and News Agency $30,000
Shen Holdings Limited t/a Juniper Restaurant $30,000
Thorndon Chippery NZ Ltd $30,000
TJ Traders Ltd t/a TJ Terrace Superette $30,000
Triplelee Ltd (Trax Bar & Cafe) $30,000
Wellington Hotel Investments Ltd $30,000
Y&Z Ltd t/a Panache $30,000
Y4 Cafe Ltd$30,000
Gibbston group Ltd t/a Gibbston coffee $29,400
Evergreens Group Ltd $26,100
Businesses receiving between $20,000-$25,000
Sethi & Sons Ltd $24,700
Sawell Ltd $23,500
Fuel Espresso Ltd $23,100
Pajed Holdings Ltd t/a Subway $21,600
Mighty Rocket Properties Ltd t/a Stay at St Pauls $21,100
Businesses receiving between $15,000-$20,000
Aroma Pita House Ltd t/a Lambton Quay Pita Pit $17,100
LUC Clothing Ltd $18,500
Lupochho Enterprises Ltd $18,600
Cafe Classic Ltd $16,700
Manawa Health Ltd $16,600
Terrace Pub Co Ltd $16,200
The Woodward Group Ltd $15,500
Businesses receiving between $2000-$15,000
Hair Ministry Ltd $13,900
RD & C Parbhu Ltd t/a Molesworth Shoe & Bag Repairs $13,500
Environmental, Social and Governance Audit Services Ltd $11,000
Patricia Jenkins t/a Secondo $10,800
Phone Doctor Ltd $10,600
Ella Kids Ltd $10,600
Old George limited t/a Old George Café $10,600
Mall Holdings No 2 Ltd (b) $8100
Viva on Molesworth $8000
Al Brown Bagels Ltd $7000
Shoe Co Ltd t/a Shoe Connection Lambton Quay $7000
Creative Show Off Costume Hire $6500
Amarin Thai Massage & Spa Limited $6300
Murasaki Holdings Ltd $5900
Best of the Bunch Ltd $4900
Mall Dry Cleaners (1988) Ltd $4600
Thorndon Farmers Market Trust $3800
Mall NZDC Ltd $2000