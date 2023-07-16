Fifa Women’s World Cup: Jacinda Ardern surprises Football Ferns at training session

The Football Ferns and Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Twitter

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern made a surprise visit to a Football Ferns training session to give her words of support ahead of the team’s opening clash with Norway this Thursday.

Ardern and her daughter Neve made a surprise visit to the team at their Auckland training base yesterday.

Ferns captain Ali Riley called the experience of meeting the former PM “mind-blowing”.

“I think strong and powerful New Zealand women are the inspiration and role models we have,” she said.

“She said, ‘Go out and be yourself’, and so that message was an amazing connection between us and someone who led a country and faced a lot of criticism.”

Jacinda Ardern meets the Football Ferns at Keith Hay Park. Photo / Twitter

Riley said Ardern’s visit emphasised how important this tournament is for girls across the country.

“She said, ‘People are going to say things, write things, and be looking at you, but be yourselves - you’re amazing and my daughter looks up to you’.”

“It really gives another reason to realise that what we’re doing matters.”

New Zealand kicks off at 7pm against Norway on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland.