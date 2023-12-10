Fiesta of Lights has been shining bright for 25 years

Beautiful eye-catching swans light up the night at the Fiesta of Lights.

The Fiesta of Lights is a dazzling display of light and colour that has been enchanting visitors of all ages for 25 years.

The event, which started as a millennium project by brothers Te Rangi and Tama Huata, is now a Hawke’s Bay tradition that attracts thousands of people every year.

The Fiesta of Lights features more than 50 light displays created by local artists, covering a one-kilometre trail around the Tomoana Showgrounds. The displays range from whimsical to spectacular, and include themes such as fairy tales, animals, Christmas, and Māori culture. Some of the displays are interactive, allowing visitors to play, run or jump on or around the light installation.

The Fiesta of Lights is celebrating 25 years and opens on December 16.

The event also offers a new glow-in-the-dark zone in the Exhibition Hall. This indoor space is a response to the wetter-than-normal summers we have been experiencing so families can now visit the lights safely in all weathers. Indoor activities include glow hopscotch, hula hoops, quoits and glow face painting.

New light displays include walk-in mushroom houses, a 5m giant panda bear, a pirate ship, jellyfish, 3m flying parrots and a series of 3D games for all ages projected onto the floor.

On New Year’s Eve, a fireworks show, live band and bouncy castles add to the festive atmosphere. The Fiesta of Lights is open every night from 9pm to 11pm, from December 16, 2023, to January 3, 2024. Entry is $7 per person, and children under 3 are free.

The Fiesta of Lights delights young and old.

The Fiesta of Lights is run by the Public Dreams Charitable Trust, which provides training and jobs in the arts for people of all ages. The trust relies on grants, sponsorship, and fundraising to keep the Fiesta of Lights affordable and accessible.

The Fiesta of Lights is a unique and magical experience that celebrates the creativity and diversity of Hawke’s Bay. It is a perfect way to enjoy the summer nights with family and friends and to mark the 25th anniversary of this beloved event.

Fiesta of Lights