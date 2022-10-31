Beth (left), Bella and Milly Egerton of Napier, dressed up for a Halloween alternative, All Saints, at Taradale Anglican church, Photo / Warren Buckland

Celebrations for Halloween in Hawke's Bay included a few litres of fake blood and face paint coupled with some fun treats, but there were very few tricks or sheets.

Taradale Anglican Church hosted about 80 families for their All Saints Halloween celebration.

Pastor Alan Burnett said the activities included a scavenger hunt, bouncy castle, face painting, crafts and mummy races.

He said the costume variety on display was "very random".

"We had the whole Flintstone family show up, a couple of vampires, quite a few skeletons, some witches, a dinosaur, a couple of sharks, a few builders and a lion king tribe."

Jovi Preston, 8 (left), and Layla Charteris-Rose, 6 at the Te Pōhue Hall Halloween night. Photo / Paul Taylor

Burnett said it was the first time the church had hosted this event and it hoped to do it again even bigger next year.

Te Pohue Community Hall hosted its own Halloween disco for children and adults with games, a lolly scramble, raffle, lucky dip and best-dressed prizes on Friday evening.