Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Few at Waitangi - will it be the quietest commemoration of our national day?

5 minutes to read
Donna Tamaki-Tutaki with (centre) Journey Rangikataina Keti Tamaki-Tutaki and Sherlene Vinita Tamaki-Tutaki. Photo / David Fisher

Donna Tamaki-Tutaki with (centre) Journey Rangikataina Keti Tamaki-Tutaki and Sherlene Vinita Tamaki-Tutaki. Photo / David Fisher

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

At Waitangi, it was so quiet there were jokes made about tumbleweed blowing along the empty foreshore road.

Any other year on February 5, the day before Waitangi Day, it would be packed.

Not this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.